James Roy Richards, Sr., 85

Aug. 31, 1935-Oct. 21, 2020
On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, our husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather left this earth to soar with the eagles. James Roy Richards, Sr. of Butte, Montana passed away at the age of 85. After several months of declining health, Jim died peacefully with his beloved wife Vi and their children by his side.
Jim was born in Butte on August 31, 1935, to Stanley and Mary (Patrick) Richards, the middle of three sons. He attended Greeley grade school and graduated from Butte High School in 1954. He helped out on his family’s ranch and worked any odd jobs he could find starting at an early age, thus developing his lifelong hard work ethic. Jim was a talented welder and ironworker and was thoroughly captivated by the Our Lady of the Rockies project. He had a lifetime of love for collecting and renovating vehicles and was generally a “jack of all trades.” Jim began working for the Anaconda Company in 1955, retiring after 43 years, in 1998.
When he met Viola Lamuth he knew he found “the one.” They married September 9, 1956 and celebrated 64 years of marriage. Together they had three children.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, William Maurice Richards and baby Stanley Richards; father- and mother-in-law, Fred and Gladys Lamuth; brother-in-law, Robert van Hoyt; and great-grandson, Lucas Matthew Roberts.
He is survived by his wife; children, Lorrie (John) Roberts, Jim Richards, Jr., and Cathy Aries; grandchildren, Shawn Roberts, Scott (Rikki Zobenica) Roberts, Jake (Kassidy) Richards, Jordan (Dustin) Hays, Aricka (Chris Hogle) Aries, Blake Aries; great-grandchildren, Tyla Roberts and Dominic Roberts; brother- and sisters-in-law, Fred and Linda Lamuth and Lois van Hoyt; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
A special thank you to Compassus Hospice team and Community Health medical team for their compassionate care.
A graveside service for Jim will be held at Mountain View Cemetery Friday, October 30, 2020, at 2 p.m., where he will be laid to rest in the columbarium. A gathering will follow the service at the Copper King Convention Center.
Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Jim. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Jim and his family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.