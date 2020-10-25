James Roy Richards, Sr., 85

Aug. 31, 1935-Oct. 21, 2020

On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, our husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather left this earth to soar with the eagles. James Roy Richards, Sr. of Butte, Montana passed away at the age of 85. After several months of declining health, Jim died peacefully with his beloved wife Vi and their children by his side.

Jim was born in Butte on August 31, 1935, to Stanley and Mary (Patrick) Richards, the middle of three sons. He attended Greeley grade school and graduated from Butte High School in 1954. He helped out on his family’s ranch and worked any odd jobs he could find starting at an early age, thus developing his lifelong hard work ethic. Jim was a talented welder and ironworker and was thoroughly captivated by the Our Lady of the Rockies project. He had a lifetime of love for collecting and renovating vehicles and was generally a “jack of all trades.” Jim began working for the Anaconda Company in 1955, retiring after 43 years, in 1998.