March 19, 1941-Jan. 17, 2021
James Robert Uzlic, 79, passed away at peace Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, MT. James was born Wednesday, March 19, 1941, to Manya “Blackie” and Marie (Zerbe) Uzlic. He attended Butte High School and graduated in 1959. He then attended the University of Montana for a short time, until he entered the US Air Force. James served his country during the Vietnam War from 1966 till 1971. He completed his service from the Air Force with honorable discharge from Luke Air Force Base. After his service, James learned the refrigeration service trade and started Butte Refrigeration. After several years of owning his own business, James was employed by Lee's Refrigeration of Helena and then Butte Tin. James retired from Nicholl's Sheet Metal in 2002. James was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union.
James loved the outdoors. James was raised in the country. He grew up around livestock all his life. He was a member of the 4H Club, where he took pride in raising cows that mostly became his close pets. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, horseback riding and bowling. He was especially proud of his 1981 Montana State doubles championship that he earned with his best friend, Harry Shaffer.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Manya and Marie Uzlic; aunt, Martha Stewart; uncle, Bob Uzlic; aunt, Mischa Bigovich; and nephew, Steven Plate.
James is survived by his love, Laura Wine, of Butte; his loving sister, Martha Jean (Carl) Plate, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; his son, James Uzlic, of Butte, MT; his daughters, Tami Sheffield, of Layton, Utah, and Monica (Kenny) Talkington of Xenia, Ohio, Deann Johnson and Christen (Jim) Gilman of Butte, MT; and nieces, Susan Plate and Cindy (John) London; and cousin, John Stewart; and grandchildren, Leisha (Darin) Power, Jonathan and Joseph Sheffield, Isaiah and Maria Talkington, and Tyler Jozovich.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be conducted Friday morning at 10 a.m. in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home with Deacon John Uggetti officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family has planned a gathering for family and friends of James at the Butte Plaza Inn (Hops Lounge) at 1 p.m. Please feel free to come and share stories and memories. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.
