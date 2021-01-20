March 19, 1941-Jan. 17, 2021

James Robert Uzlic, 79, passed away at peace Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, MT. James was born Wednesday, March 19, 1941, to Manya “Blackie” and Marie (Zerbe) Uzlic. He attended Butte High School and graduated in 1959. He then attended the University of Montana for a short time, until he entered the US Air Force. James served his country during the Vietnam War from 1966 till 1971. He completed his service from the Air Force with honorable discharge from Luke Air Force Base. After his service, James learned the refrigeration service trade and started Butte Refrigeration. After several years of owning his own business, James was employed by Lee's Refrigeration of Helena and then Butte Tin. James retired from Nicholl's Sheet Metal in 2002. James was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union.