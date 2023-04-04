February 2, 1939 - March 30, 2023

ANACONDA — On March 30, 2023, Red passed away from natural causes in his home in Anaconda at the age of 84.

Red was born in Anaconda, MT on February 12, 1939 to Sidney and Katherine Hareland. He worked multiple jobs starting at a very young age including the Golden West Creamery and as a Pipefitter at the Anaconda Copper Company. During his time at the creamery he met the love of his life, Peggy. They married at St. Paul's Church in Anaconda on September 10, 1960. They had two children, Greg and Nancy. Red was a member of The Elk's Lodge, Pipefitters Union, and the Labor Union.

From a young age, Red thrived on and loved a hard day's work. At one point, he held three jobs. He delivered milk in the morning, was a skilled Pipefitter at the Smelter in the afternoon, and was a Gas Attendant in the evening. Above all of this, he made it a priority to keep his belongings in pristine condition and never missed a family function.

Time with friends and family meant the world to Red. His famous "Fish Fry's" at Georgetown Lake were the events of the summer, where sometimes hundreds of people would attend. He would personally greet each person as they arrived and had a special way of making everyone feel welcome.

Red's happiest times were spent playing cards on the deck with Peg, going for a walk to Comer's Point or working on a house project. He was a best friend to each of his grandchildren, and never missed any of their events, he was the first to show up with a bucket of tools when someone was doing another remodel.

The memories of Red are limitless, but the one to remember the most is that Red had a life that we all strive for everyday — Work hard, love your family, and have a good time doing it.

Red is survived by his wife, Peggy Hareland and his children: Greg (Liz) Hareland and Nancy (John) Orrino. He is also survived by his siblings: Lois Harris, Dorothy Foster, Jack (Cathy) Hareland; grandchildren: Alex (Alec Skramstad), Nic (Sarah Lucero), Sean (Rylee) Hareland; Keriann Orrino (Travis Graham), Brianna (Manny) Bernandino, Anthony (Kenna Ori) Orrino; and his great-grandchildren: Travis and Talon Dye, Kole and McKenzie Bernandino, Lieghton Orrino.

Services will be held later this summer and will be announced.

Please visit the website to offer the family condolence or to share a memory of Red.

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Red and his family.