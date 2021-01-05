James Manion, 72

Jan. 8, 1948-Dec. 20, 2020

James Edward Manion, age 72, of Butte, Montana, passed away on Dec. 20, 2020, of natural causes. He was born to Patrick E. Manion and Delnette (Kinsley) Manion on Jan. 8, 1948, in Butte, Montana, where he grew up. He attended Butte Central, and his principal occupation was engineering. He married Alma Rose Manion on Sept. 22, 1972, in Butte, Montana.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, carpentry, doing things for the church and everyone, calling people “Horse's Ass”, and watching his grandkids in their activities. He was always dedicated to others and their needs. He loved his dogs. He devoted his life to his wife and children. And he was an amazing husband and father.

He was involved in the IC Church, St. Pat's, and St. Ann's, and he helped paint “Our Lady of the Rockies” many times.