James Manion, 72

Jan. 8, 1948-Dec. 20, 2020
James Edward Manion, age 72, of Butte, Montana, passed away on Dec. 20, 2020, of natural causes. He was born to Patrick E. Manion and Delnette (Kinsley) Manion on Jan. 8, 1948, in Butte, Montana, where he grew up. He attended Butte Central, and his principal occupation was engineering. He married Alma Rose Manion on Sept. 22, 1972, in Butte, Montana.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, carpentry, doing things for the church and everyone, calling people “Horse's Ass”, and watching his grandkids in their activities. He was always dedicated to others and their needs. He loved his dogs. He devoted his life to his wife and children. And he was an amazing husband and father.
He was involved in the IC Church, St. Pat's, and St. Ann's, and he helped paint “Our Lady of the Rockies” many times.
He is survived by his wife, Alma Rose Manion; children, Tina Garland (Tom Garland), Kim Harned (Rick Harned), Michael Manion (Recia Manion), and Duffers Doo Manion; brothers and sisters, Della McClure, Sandy Balek, Jeri Ann (Bob) Heady, Grace Swan, and Fanny Parker; grandchildren, Darrion McCracken (James), Kristin McCracken (Michael), Chase Garland, Justin Harned, Micayla Parrow (Jake), Tristan Harned, Chris Harned (Danielle), Alex Manion, Trisha Manion, Jonah Anderson, and Nohan Anderson; and numerous great-grandkids and loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by Patrick and Delnette Manion, Sonny Swan, Daryl McClure, Bessie and James Allison, Pete Manion, Rose Crowley, Tyler McCracken, Patty Janhunen, Joe Balek, and Farrel Parker.
Memorials are suggested to St. Pat Parish and Our Lady of the Rockies.
Rose Manion would like to thank Compassus for caring for James.
Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Butte at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow mass at Holy Cross Cemetery on Harrison Avenue. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of James.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.