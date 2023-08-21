James "Jim" Thomas Davis

March 29, 1936 – Aug. 11, 2023

BUTTE - James Thomas Davis, age 87, of Butte, passed away peacefully at home on August 11, 2023.

Jim was born to Frank and Miriam Davis on March 29, 1936, in Butte, MT. He was raised in Walkerville, MT, as the youngest of four. He married the love of his life, Geri Sullivan, at St. Mary's Catholic Church on October 20, 1956. This coming October, they would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.

Jim attended St. Lawrence Catholic Grade School and Butte High School. After high school, he joined the United States Navy Reserve on September 2, 1954. He was honorably discharged June 23, 1962.

Dad started off his career in Seattle, WA, working for Boeing. After working in Seattle, Mom and Dad decided to return to their roots in Butte, MT. Dad worked for F & S construction, Anaconda Company, Glacier Equipment, Automotive Supply, and he retired from Pioneer Equipment.

Some of Dad's hobbies included bowling, fishing, and camping. He enjoyed numerous summer camping trips with his brother Ron and the Davis Dozen. He especially enjoyed activities with his older brother, Al, as he always looked up to him. Every summer, Dad, Mom, and the kids would jump in their station wagon and drive to Seattle to spend two weeks with Al's family.

Dad was happy doing whatever Mom wanted to do. He would gladly follow her to the end of the Earth and back.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Geri, who passed only 41 days before him; parents, Frank and Miriam; brothers and sisters-in-law: Ron and Darlene Davis, and Al and Lou Davis; sister and brother-in-law, Willene and Bob Collier; Geri's parents, John and Alice Sullivan; and his brothers-in-law: Mike Sullivan and Frank Coles, and Jim and Jean Sheehan.

Dad is survived by his sons: Jim Davis and Tom (Sonya) Davis; daughters: Jackie (Ron) Crowley, and Machele (Jim) Hendrickson; grandchildren: Shannon (Tim) Foley, Taryn (Jake) Yelenich, Amber (Josh) Perusich, Jarad (Logan) Davis, Mikeila Davis, Jimmy Joyce, and Sam Joyce; great-grandchildren: Davis Foley, Jordyn, Teagan, and Shea Yelenich, Lynn, Lydia, and J.J. Perusich; sisters-in-law: Ione Coles and Cathy Sullivan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Donations can be made to Action Inc. or the charity of your choice.

Visitation is from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Funeral mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. Reception at the Finlen Hotel will follow immediately after mass. Internment will take place privately at a later date for family.

To share a condolence or leave a memory of Jim, please visit axelsonfuneralhome.com.