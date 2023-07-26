James "Jim" Clayton Hale

December 9, 1944 - July 20, 2023

DILLON - James "Jim" Clayton Hale, 78, of Dillon, Montana passed away, Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Beehive Assisted Living. Jim was born December 9, 1944, to Royale and Jewel Nester in Kalispell, Montana. After moving around during his childhood, they finally settled in Butte, Montana. He attended Emerson Grade School, East Junior High and graduated from Butte High School in 1964.

On June 5, 1965, he married Catherine Weir. Shortly after they married the couple moved to Dillon, Montana. In 1970, they purchased the Enco Service Station on Atlantic Street, which they operated for the next twenty years.

In 1973, he went on to fulfill a lifelong dream of his by purchasing a cattle ranch north of Dillon. They continued to ranch and build the operation for the next forty-two years.

He was the bus driver of the Reichle School bus for seventeen years also while running the ranch.

When he wasn't working, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons, following his daughter on the rodeo circuit and spending time with his family and friends.

He was a member of the LDS Church and a lifelong member of the Dillon Elks.

Jim is preceded in death by his mother, Jewel; father, Royale; stepfather, Charles; sister, Darlene; brother, Wayne and his grandparents.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Cathy; his three children: Jeff (Janine), Scott, Lynnette (Donnie); grandchildren: Holly, Sam, Ben, Hunter, Logan, Tymber and Ridge. He is also survived by his siblings: Alan Hale, Debbie (Scott) Neeley, Sandy Chamberlain, Brenda Richardson and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation and Funeral Service will be held at the LDS Church, Wednesday, July 26th at 10 AM.

The burial will be directly following at the Mountainview Cemetery with a luncheon immediately following at the Elks.