James J. "Red" Riley

December 9, 1934 - July 8, 2023

James (Red) J. Riley, 88, of Butte, MT passed away on July 8, 2023 surrounded by his family.

He was born December 9, 1934 in Butte, Montana at St. James Hospital to Jim and Helen (Harper) Riley.

He attended St. Patrick's Elementary School and Boys Central High School where he graduated in 1953.

Upon graduation he began a career with the United States Postal Service. During his 37 years of service Red walked his mail route in Uptown Butte every day. He had many friends along his route, both human and canine. He retired in 1990 and left the hills, stairs, and freezing weather to the next generation.

In 1955 he married the love of his life and best friend Sharon (O'Neill) Riley. They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary in January of 2023. They were blessed with three children: Dave, Paul, and Michele.

His hobbies included playing golf when the Butte weather allowed, watching football - especially when the Bears were doing well, and keeping a pristine yard. He was always mowing, trimming, and pruning until everything met his standards.

Red Riley had a quick wit and a soft heart. He spoke little and listened intently. He cared deeply about his family. Throughout his life, Red did not ask for anything, and always felt he had everything he needed.

He is survived by: his wife, Sharon (O'Neill) Riley; sister, Darlene (Riley) Dwyer; son, Dave Riley (Ann Lynn), son, Paul Riley (Colleen); daughter, Michele (Riley) Tangaro (James); grandchildren: Chris Riley, Lindsay (Riley) Cantrell (Jon), Shannon, Rachel Tangaro, Ashley Tangaro; great-grandchildren: Peyton and Brody Cantrell and nieces and nephews: Debbie Dwyer-Cruickshank, Christine Dwyer, Mike Dwyer and Riley Dwyer.

He was preceded in death by: his parents: Jim and Helen (Harper) Riley; stepmother, Lil Riley; stepsister, Virginia Goodfellow; and in-laws: Dave and Edna (Shakespeare) O'Neil.

His family will receive friends Thursday morning, July 13th, beginning at 10 o'clock in St. Ann Catholic Church where funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 o'clock. A reception will follow.

Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to either the Butte Food Bank or Chelsea Baily Animal Shelter.

Special thanks to St. James Healthcare for their compassion and expertise.

Thanks Dad, for giving us the life of Riley.