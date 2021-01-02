 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James Edward Manion, 72
0 comments

James Edward Manion, 72

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
James Manion

Jan. 8, 1948-Dec. 20, 2020

James Edward Manion, age 72, of Butte, Montana, passed away on Dec. 20, 2020, of natural causes. He was born to Patrick E. Manion and Delnette (Kinsley) Manion on Jan. 8, 1948, in Butte, Montana, where he grew up. He attended Butte Central, and his principal occupation was engineering. He married Alma Rose Manion on Sept. 22, 1972, in Butte.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, carpentry, doing things for the church and everyone, calling people “horse’s ass”, and watching his grandkids in their activities. He was always dedicated to others and their needs. He loved his dogs. He devoted his life to his wife and children. And he was an amazing husband and father.

He was involved in the IC Church, St. Pat’s, and St. Anns, and he helped paint “Our Lady of the Rockies” many times.

He is survived by his wife, Alma Rose Manion; children, Tina Garland (Tom Garland), Kim Harned (Rich Harned), Michael Manion (Recia Manion), and Duffers Doo Manion; brothers and sisters, Della McClure, Sandy Balek, Jeri Ann (Bob) Heady, Grace Swan, and Fanny Parker; grandchildren, Darrion McCracken (James), Kristin McCracken (Michael), Chase Garland, Halee Garland, Justin Harned, Micayla Parrow (Jake), Tristan Harned, Chris Harned (Danielle), Alex Manion, Trisha Manion, Jonah Anderson, and Noah Anderson; and numerous great-grandkids and loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by Patrick and Delnette Manion; Sonny Swan; Daryl McClure; Bessie and James Allison; Pete Manion; Rose Crowley; Tyler McCracken; Patty Janhunen; Joe Balek; Farrel Parker.

Memorials are suggested to St. Pat Parish and Our Lady of the Rockies.

Rose Manion would like to thank Compassus for caring for James.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News