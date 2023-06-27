James Charles Kerns

January 30, 1950 – June 19, 2023

DOUGLAS - James Charles "Jim" Kerns passed away on June 19, 2023, in Douglas, Wyoming at the age of 73. He was born in Butte, Montana on January 30, 1950, to Robert and Marian (Carver) Kerns.

After graduating from Butte High School, Jim went to work for the Leipheimer Bulk Plant. In 1972, he married the love of his life Joan Marie Stanaway. Jim changed jobs and went to work for the Montana Power Company until he retired in 2006. Leaving their home in Deer Lodge in 2011, Jim and his wife moved to Douglas, Wyoming to live with their youngest child, Jamie.

Jim served six years in the Butte National Guard, was a Shriner and a volunteer fireman.

Jim is survived by his wife, Joan; three daughters: January Lambeth (Paul), Jerri Kerns, and Jamie Kerns; his brothers: Mike Kerns (Mary Ann) and Tod Kerns (Nellie); four grandkids: Ryley Lambeth, Sydney Lambeth, Wyatt Lambeth, and Gracyn Kerns; his sister-in-law, Sal Stanaway, and brother-in-law, Tim Stanaway (Marie); sister-in-law, Susan Stanaway; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jay Kerns; his parents: Robert and Marian Kerns; his sister, Helen Ayers; and his in-laws: Bill and Peg Stanaway.

Friends may call on Friday after 12:00 PM in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel. Funeral Services will be celebrated at 1:00 PM. Rite of Committal will follow in the Columbarium at Mountain View Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Sinsinawa, Dominican Sisters, Shriners, or donor's choice.