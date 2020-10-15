July 22, 1942-Oct. 12, 2020
James A. Potvin Sr., 78, of Anaconda, MT, passed away on October 12, 2020, of natural causes. Upon his request, there will be no viewing and or service to be held. A private graveside service will be held later at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Anaconda, MT.
Jim was born on July 22, 1942, to Eugene and Loretta Potvin (Spellman), in Butte, MT. After graduating from Anaconda High, he went on to study automotive technical in Portland, Oregon, for General Motors. Jim started his career working for Dee Motors and then hiring on with Gray Rock Trucking as a truck driver. After Gray Rock Trucking was sold to Jordan Contracting, he finished out his career and retired with over 40 years as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator in 2007.
On April 6, 1974, Jim married the love of his life, Linda Niland, raising three sons, Richard, Tracy and James Jr.
Jim retired in 2007, in which he spent the next three years taking care of his beloved wife, Linda, until she passed away in 2010, with a long brutal fight with cancer. Jim truly loved helping his kids with their race cars and volunteering out at Lost Creek Raceway. Teaching his kids how to tune a race car was his passion.
His sons always stated that he was their mentor, their go to listener, their backbone to their growing up as a kid, and the one guy who said it was okay to throw wrenches and start your own swearing vocabulary while working on these damn money pit racecars. Jim passed away and went to the dragstrip in the sky, wrenching on Linda’s Chevelle and helping her turn on some win lights.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Potvin; mother, Loretta Potvin (Spellman); sister, Claire Keeler; wife, Linda; and numerous in-laws.
Survivors include his brother and spouse, Craig and Lavina Potvin (Helena); children and spouses include, Richard and Dawn Potvin (Anaconda), Tracy and Kim Potvin (Butte), James Jr. and Kalleigh Potvin (Anaconda); brother-in-law, Ira Keeler (Helena); dozens of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Jim’s funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.
