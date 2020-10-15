July 22, 1942-Oct. 12, 2020

James A. Potvin Sr., 78, of Anaconda, MT, passed away on October 12, 2020, of natural causes. Upon his request, there will be no viewing and or service to be held. A private graveside service will be held later at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Anaconda, MT.

Jim was born on July 22, 1942, to Eugene and Loretta Potvin (Spellman), in Butte, MT. After graduating from Anaconda High, he went on to study automotive technical in Portland, Oregon, for General Motors. Jim started his career working for Dee Motors and then hiring on with Gray Rock Trucking as a truck driver. After Gray Rock Trucking was sold to Jordan Contracting, he finished out his career and retired with over 40 years as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator in 2007.

On April 6, 1974, Jim married the love of his life, Linda Niland, raising three sons, Richard, Tracy and James Jr.

Jim retired in 2007, in which he spent the next three years taking care of his beloved wife, Linda, until she passed away in 2010, with a long brutal fight with cancer. Jim truly loved helping his kids with their race cars and volunteering out at Lost Creek Raceway. Teaching his kids how to tune a race car was his passion.