Jacqueline McGregor, 73

Aug. 5, 1947-Dec. 2, 2020

Jackie was born on Aug. 5, 1947, the oldest child of Lewis and Sylvia Skuletich. Outgoing and active in high school, she was a member of the Butte High School Twirlers, numerous school clubs and the graduating class of 1965. She attended Montana State University, where she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. In 1967, she married her high school boyfriend, Dan Ryan. Her love of family was increased exponentially with the addition of daughter, Lisa, in 1968, and Shawn in 1970.

A high school stint working at the Butte train depot eventually led to a 32-year railroad career, including Northern Pacific, Burlington Northern and Amtrak. Her dedication and excellent work performance through extremely early mornings, long commutes and job transfers, earned her several promotions and led to numerous cherished friendships. It was also where she met her lifetime partner and best friend, husband, Pat McGregor. The two celebrated 37 years of marriage in November. Pat became a dedicated and adoptive father to her youngest daughter, Linsey.

Those who knew her remember a compassionate, generous and charismatic woman who would light up a room and warm it with her laughter. She was always available for long phone conversations, free advice and devoted friendship. She loved to stay busy and involved in social activities. She was a skilled trap shooter, loved to bowl and golf, was a member of a decades old Bunko team, and regularly met friends for lunches, dinners and celebrations. More importantly, Jackie will be forever known for her unwavering love for her family. She traveled frequently to Butte to visit her parents and felt their loss immensely. Her children all have stories of a fierce mama bear who came to their aid and defense and helped them find their own paths to success. Her favorite role was that of "Baba" to her grandchildren and she wholeheartedly wanted the very best for them.