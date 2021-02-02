Jacob Brent Simpson, 24

In 2010, Jacob and our family made a final move to Deer Lodge, Montana, where Jacob completed his high school education at Powell County High School, graduating as salutatorian of the Class of 2015. It was here that Jacob found his passion and gift for mathematics and continued his athletic pursuits. He was a proud Warden and wore the blue and gold all four years in three sports — football (wide receiver/defensive back), basketball (forward) and track (330 hurdles/pole vault). He excelled on the playing fields, earning many honors and awards, and more importantly to him earning the respect of his teammates, coaches, and fellow competitors for his intense drive and commitment to excellence.

Upon graduation, Jacob attended Montana Tech in Butte from 2015 to 2019, where he truly found his academic home, earning a bachelor's degree in mathematical sciences. His freshman year of college he was a member of the Oredigger basketball team as a redshirt. During his sophomore year, he was selected by the national program SMART Scholars for a full ride scholarship and contract to work for the Department of Defense upon graduation. He began a research project with his professor and mentor, Dr. Atish Mitra, that afforded him the opportunity to present his work at a mathematical symposium at Gonzaga University his senior year. Jacob's SMART Scholar contract took him to Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, where he worked since 2019 as a member of the 38th Division of Cyber Security and the 557th Software and Engineering Squadron, as a member of an elite machine learning team working on the B1-Bomber series, with top security clearances. Here he met and worked with talented civilian airmen.