Jackie Beatty, 75

She was exceptionally giving in her work as a nurse and she was giving in her everyday life as well. She was always concerned for the people around her — ensuring they were comfortable, well fed (or over-fed if she got her way), and otherwise happy. She enjoyed cooking for all the cowboys and cowgirls at the Blackfoot River Ranch in Helmville every year for branding and shipping.

Jackie and Dave had an adventurous life together in their youth and spent time dancing and traveling (especially on their motorcycle), camping, and boating. Later in life, Dave proved to be an exceptional caretaker. They would watch the eagles soar at Georgetown and hummingbirds flit about at Rock Creek during their many day trips. Most of all she enjoyed just being home in her jammies with the love of her life and their dog, Zoya.

She is survived by her husband, Dave Beatty; her children, Heidi and Mark Rosenleaf and Conrad Beatty; her brothers, Mickie and wife Patty, Bill Nazer; and sister, Irene Stuber; her grandchildren, Mackenzie and Laura Rosenleaf; and her siblings-in-law, Paul and Loralee Beatty, Tim and Cheryl Beatty, Lori and Virgil Sturm and her special friend, Peggy Tesson. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her parents-in-law, Matt and Davida Beatty.