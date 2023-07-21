Jack Sleeman

October 23, 1931 - July 16, 2023

LAKEWOOD, CO - Jack Sleeman passed away on Sunday, July 16, at 91. Jack was the son of Bill and Hazel Sleeman, long-time Whitehall, Montana residents. Throughout his life, he moved to several places around Montana but ultimately ended up in Colorado. Jack was born in Three Forks, Montana though the family lived in Whitehall, Montana, most of his life. He lived out of town and could have horses, cows, and a dog. He enjoyed moving the cattle to the mountains in the spring and gathering them in the fall. When he was young, he enjoyed the ranch life. Jack graduated from Whitehall High School in 1951. He attended the University of Montana Western on a basketball scholarship before entering the United States Air Force and serving in Alaska until his honorable discharge in 1955. He married his wife, Rita Rice, of 64 years, on April 4, 1959. He went to work for Mountain Bell in Montana until getting a promotion to a management position. In 1971, he moved with his family to Golden, Colorado, and stayed with the phone company until he retired. He then went to work with Enterprise car rental, where he enjoyed his co-workers and just driving.

Jack liked to go fishing with his family. He spent time at his condo in Frisco, both summer and winter. Jack enjoyed skiing with the family. Jack and Rita traveled to Hawaii, Europe, Hong Kong, and several cruises. Jack enjoyed having a garden every year. Jack was a die-hard rodeo fan and had tickets yearly to the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver and Cheyenne Frontier Days. He watched the rodeos on TV and knew all the best cowboys. The family spent every summer in Montana visiting family and friends. He always liked having a beer or drinking with family and friends on holidays and birthdays or for a good visit. Jack loved visiting with family, friends, and colleagues, but he enjoyed being a prankster and giving himself and everyone a good laugh.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rita; sons and daughters-in-law: Ed and Ann, David and Sarah; and daughter and son-in-law: Suzann (Sleeman) and Kenny Swoboda; his six grandchildren: Matthew Sleeman, Nicholas Sleeman, Jack Sleeman, April Sleeman, Tyler Swoboda, and Tanner Swoboda—also, many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Sleeman, mother, Hazel Sleeman, sister, Joan Burke, and brother-in-law, Jerry Burke.

He was a St. Joseph's Catholic Church member in Golden and the Lakewood Elk's-Lodge #1777.

Catholic Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Golden, CO on July 26, 2023. He will be laid to rest at Fort Logan National Cemetery on August 1, 2023, at 11:15 a.m.