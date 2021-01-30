Jack Robert Davis, 93

Jack was discharged from the Navy in late 1947 or early 1948 because of the reduction in force following the end of the war. While at MSC Jack skied and jumped with the MSC ski team and won many races and ski jumping competitions and took home many trophies. Following his college graduation, Jack returned to Butte and went to work for the Montana Power Company. During this time, Jack became acquainted with a high school kid named Robert "Bobby" Knievel, who was interested in learning to ski jump but did not have any way to get to the ski hill so Jack and his good buddy, Jack Emery, gave Bobby rides to the hill and taught him what they knew about jumping.

Jack and Pat's plans to marry during 1950 were disrupted by a "greeting" which Jack received from the government, instructing him to appear at the Draft Office for induction into the Army for service during the Korean War. Jack quickly enlisted in the Air Force and Jack and Pat then married in 1952, while Jack was still in the Air Force. Jack was discharged from the Air Force in 1953 and returned to working for the Montana Power Company for a short time before going to work for the Anaconda Copper Mining Company at the Columbia Falls Aluminum Refinery, his first of several positions over the years with the Anaconda Company and ARCO.