Jack Krumm, 80

April 8, 1940-Dec. 6, 2020
Just as every eagle eventually heads towards the sun one last time, so did our beloved Jack Allen Krumm on Dec. 6, 2020. He was an honorable and magnificent husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle, brother and friend, who lived life fully and nobly. Words will not suffice to express how much he is missed already and always.
Jack was born on April 8, 1940, in Greeley, Colorado, the youngest of four, born to Mary and George Krumm. His family moved to Anaconda during his early childhood, where he attended local schools.
At 16, he joined the military and proudly served in the Army from 1956-1959. After active duty he served in the Army Reserves until 1978.
Jack married Betty Drescher on July 16, 1960, at St. Peter's church in Anaconda. Soon after, they started their family, raising four children of their own.
He worked for the Anaconda Smelter, was a blacksmith for the mines in Butte, and an employee for Sugrue Bottling Company. In 1969, he became a deputy sheriff of Deer Lodge County, later being promoted to undersheriff. He continued to work for law enforcement until experiencing two heart attacks, which led him to an early retirement in 1980. After which, he worked for Town Pump and Butte Produce in their business offices.
In 1972, Jack and Betty started their family business June's Pasty Shop. Together, they produced their pasties for Anaconda, and surrounding cities of the Big Sky. He always looked forward to a friendly conversation with the store managers between business exchanges and visits to his great-grandkids in Helena after a delivery.
Jack was a member of the Jaycees, Elks Lodge #239, Eagles, KC's and the American Legion. He was exalted ruler of the Elks for numerous years, state vice president and state president. Jack also enjoyed planning and participating in every reunion for the AHS class of 1957.
However, out of all of his accomplishments, Jack was by far the most proud and devoted to his family. He never missed an opportunity to attend his kids', grandkids' and great-grandkids' activities. He never left home without his camera, to capture and savor every moment he could.
In his final days, Jack continued to work for the Pasty Shop, spend quality time with family and capture pictures of wildlife, his favorite … the eagle.
Jack was an all-around good man, a tender heart with a strong soul. He fought fiercely all the way to the end. He is loved and missed beyond measure. As your family, we thank you for living a life so full of integrity, service, appreciation and love. May we honor you daily by believing you are with us in our hearts always. Until we meet again …on eagle's wings.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Delores McAuliffe, Bonnie (Charles) McLean, Bob (Doris) Krumm; mother-in-law, Helen Drescher; in-laws, Colleen (Ron) Eliason, John (Doody) Drescher, Loretta (Paul) Barrett, and Carl Drescher.
Jack's legacy lives on in his wife, Betty; children, Tammy (Steve) Gates, Tom (Jeanne) Krumm, Tim (Jenny) Krumm, Amy (Ken) Blume; grandchildren, Tegan (Garrett) Thompson, Tashia, Tyler (Ronelle), Trys Gates, Korey (Russell) Krumm, McKenah Blume, Kelley (Andie) Krumm, Ethan Blume, Cheylyn, Bridger Krumm, Brennen Blume and Bryley Krumm. Great-grandchildren, Harper, Turner Thompson and Steelee Gates. Many special nieces and nephews, whom he also dearly loved.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Anaconda Vietnam Era Veterans Memorial Association P.O. Box 126 Anaconda, MT 59711. A Celebration of Life service will be held in April 2021. Details to follow closer to this date. Thank you for all of those who contributed to honoring our beloved Jack in his life and now.
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Jack's funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.
