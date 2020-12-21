Jack Krumm, 80

April 8, 1940-Dec. 6, 2020

Just as every eagle eventually heads towards the sun one last time, so did our beloved Jack Allen Krumm on Dec. 6, 2020. He was an honorable and magnificent husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle, brother and friend, who lived life fully and nobly. Words will not suffice to express how much he is missed already and always.

Jack was born on April 8, 1940, in Greeley, Colorado, the youngest of four, born to Mary and George Krumm. His family moved to Anaconda during his early childhood, where he attended local schools.

At 16, he joined the military and proudly served in the Army from 1956-1959. After active duty he served in the Army Reserves until 1978.

Jack married Betty Drescher on July 16, 1960, at St. Peter's church in Anaconda. Soon after, they started their family, raising four children of their own.

He worked for the Anaconda Smelter, was a blacksmith for the mines in Butte, and an employee for Sugrue Bottling Company. In 1969, he became a deputy sheriff of Deer Lodge County, later being promoted to undersheriff. He continued to work for law enforcement until experiencing two heart attacks, which led him to an early retirement in 1980. After which, he worked for Town Pump and Butte Produce in their business offices.