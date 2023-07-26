Jack passed away Wednesday evening peacefully in his home surrounded by family. He was born to John and Veronica (Paddy) Price on May 3, 1931, in Missoula, Montana. Jack graduated from Powell County High School in 1950. In 1951 he joined the Marines and served in the Korean War through 1953. After the war, Jack returned to work at Montana Phosphate Mine (Cominco American) where he would retire after 30 years. In 1956, Jack met Eleanor Ann Cearley during a dance at the Avon Club House. They were married on June 23, 1956. They were blessed with three children. He was so proud of his children, grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren. He valued his friendships and never missed an opportunity to meet new people and learn about them. Jack loved making films, pitching horseshoes, history, traveling, and working cattle with the family. His legacy will be carried on through his family and agricultural operations. Jack was very active in the community, being a member of numerous organizations. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandchildren, Samantha Jo and Isaac.