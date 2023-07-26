Jack J. N. Price
May 3, 1931 – July 19, 2023
Jack passed away Wednesday evening peacefully in his home surrounded by family. He was born to John and Veronica (Paddy) Price on May 3, 1931, in Missoula, Montana. Jack graduated from Powell County High School in 1950. In 1951 he joined the Marines and served in the Korean War through 1953. After the war, Jack returned to work at Montana Phosphate Mine (Cominco American) where he would retire after 30 years. In 1956, Jack met Eleanor Ann Cearley during a dance at the Avon Club House. They were married on June 23, 1956. They were blessed with three children. He was so proud of his children, grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren. He valued his friendships and never missed an opportunity to meet new people and learn about them. Jack loved making films, pitching horseshoes, history, traveling, and working cattle with the family. His legacy will be carried on through his family and agricultural operations. Jack was very active in the community, being a member of numerous organizations. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandchildren, Samantha Jo and Isaac.
Jack is survived by his wife, Eleanor and three children: Sarah (Chuck) Fiske of Butte, MT, John (Lynn Thomas) Price of Avon, and Mary (John) Rantz of Bellingham, WA; brother, Henry Price; 8 grandchildren and 7.5 great-grandchildren and a niece and nephew.
A viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday July 27th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home in Helena. Graveside services will be held at the Avon Cemetery on Friday, July 28th at 11:00 AM with Rite of Committal and Military Honors. A luncheon will follow at the Avon Club House. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Avon Fire Department, Avon Quick Response Unit (QRU), or Avon Cemetery.
Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a favorite memory of Jack.