BUTTE - Jacalyn "Jackie" or "Pinky" Louise VanHazel, age 68, of Butte, Montana, passed away peacefully at her home on May 26, 2023. Pinky was born to John and Patsy Rowe on April 16, 1955, in Butte, where she grew up. Later in life, she met and married Bill VanHazel, and they remained together until his passing in January of 2009. She loved spending time with her family and friends most of all. She also loved the great outdoors, traveling, watching western movies, and listening to music. Pinky was the life of the party. inky is preceded in death by her father, John Rowe; mother, Patsy Rowe and son, Joshua.