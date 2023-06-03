Jacalyn Louise VanHazel, 68
April 16, 1955 – May 26, 2023
BUTTE - Jacalyn "Jackie" or "Pinky" Louise VanHazel, age 68, of Butte, Montana, passed away peacefully at her home on May 26, 2023. Pinky was born to John and Patsy Rowe on April 16, 1955, in Butte, where she grew up. Later in life, she met and married Bill VanHazel, and they remained together until his passing in January of 2009. She loved spending time with her family and friends most of all. She also loved the great outdoors, traveling, watching western movies, and listening to music. Pinky was the life of the party. inky is preceded in death by her father, John Rowe; mother, Patsy Rowe and son, Joshua.
She is survived by her loving partner, Steven Marshall; her beloved dog Gilly; her son, William VanHazel; her daughter, Amber (Ryan) Trukositz; her brother, Michael Rowe; sisters: Mary Obenhoff and Julia Rowe; grandchildren: Anastasia, Avram, Liam, Frederic, and Gaella; her niece and best friend, Misty Jaeger; best friend, Diana Surman, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Please visit axelsonfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or share a memory of Pinky.