Iris Mae Tietz, 84

April 27, 1936-Nov. 21, 2020

Iris Mae Tietz of Helena, MT, passed away on the evening of Nov. 21, 2020, at St. Pete's Hospital in Helena, with family at her side. Iris was born April 27, 1936, in Heil, North Dakota, to Edwin and Clara (Deihl) Zeller. She was a sister to Marl Zeller, Jim Zeller, and survived by Kenny (Julie) Zeller, and Lyla (Zeller) Bennett.

Following graduation from Elgin High School, Class of ’54, Iris attended Capital Commercial College, graduating in June 1956. She went on to work for the Bismarck Tribune. After being engaged to Walter Tietz, they were married June 26, 1956. Walter and Iris were married for 57 years, until Walter passed away on Dec. 23, 2013.

Iris is survived by her four children, Linda (Paul) Eason, Summerton, South Carolina, Rick Tietz, Helena, Jennifer (Roger) Thompson, University Place, Washington, and Wayne Tietz, Helena; four grandchildren, Katelyn Thompson, Susan Gunsch, Grayson Gunsch, and Jay Gunsch; three great-grandchildren, Ciera Mann, Ryan Howse, and Sarah Gunsch; and one great-great-grandchild, Savannah Ring.