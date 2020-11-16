Irene Mavis, 91

Oct. 6, 1929-Nov. 4, 2020
Irene Margaret (McKernan) Mavis died Wednesday morning, Nov. 4, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada. She was surrounded by her loved ones while in palliative care.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley M. Mavis; father, James McKernan; mother, Irene Fogarty McKernan; sister, Donna Bracco; her grandson, Dominic Cassinelli; and brothers, James McKernan and Joseph McKernan. She is survived by her sons, Pastor James M. (Chris) Mavis of Butte, Montana, Joseph M. (Janet) Mavis of Sparks, Nevada; and daughter, Carol A. (Kevin) Cassinelli of Reno, Nevada; and her sister, Rose (McKernan) Kastelitz of Colorado; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Irene was born Oct. 6, 1929, at St. James Hospital in Butte, Montana. Her father was an Irish immigrant and owner of the McQueen Dairy. She graduated from Butte High School in 1947. She married the love of her life, Wesley M. Mavis, on June 20, 1954. They lived in Butte, Billings, and Missoula, Montana, before moving to Reno, Nevada, in August 1965, where she held various jobs as a homemaker, secretary, grocery clerk, checker, bookkeeper, volunteer at St Mary's Hospital, and co-owner of JJW Maintenance.
Moving back to Butte, Montana, in 1997, to retire until her husband, Wesley, passed in December 2012, and moving back to Reno, Nevada, in June 2013, staying with her daughter, Carol (Kevin) Cassinelli, as her main residence and her son, Joseph (Janet) Mavis.
She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew her. The immediate family will be gathering at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center Chapel in Reno, Nevada, for a Celebration of her Life and Mass on Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, at 3:30 p.m.
Irene's Ashes will be interred and reunited with her husband, Wesley, in June 2021. In lieu of donations and flowers, please donate to your local favorite charities in her name. Online condolences can be shared in Irene's Book of Memories at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com.
