Herb Albright, 81

Herbert Albright, age 81, of Kalispell, Montana died of natural causes at his home on Nov. 7, 2020.

He was born in Butte, Montana to Herb and Bess Albright on March 10, 1939. He graduated from Butte High school in 1958 and married his high-school sweetheart, Bette Barker.

He moved to Great Falls and was employed by Fuller Paints as warehouse manager for seven years.

In 1966 along with Dale and Ted Howell he moved to Kalispell and established Valley Glass. The business was successful and expanded to a new building and location. Further expansion came when they established stores in Helena, Polson, and Whitefish.

Herb was the father of two sons, Keith and Neil, and one daughter, Cindy. He was very proud of the accomplishment of his children. Both Keith and Neil were involved in the Valley Glass businesses and Cindy is a high school teacher in Kalispell.