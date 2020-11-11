Herb Albright, 81

March 10, 1939-Nov. 7, 2020
Herbert Albright, age 81, of Kalispell, Montana died of natural causes at his home on Nov. 7, 2020.
He was born in Butte, Montana to Herb and Bess Albright on March 10, 1939. He graduated from Butte High school in 1958 and married his high-school sweetheart, Bette Barker.
He moved to Great Falls and was employed by Fuller Paints as warehouse manager for seven years.
In 1966 along with Dale and Ted Howell he moved to Kalispell and established Valley Glass. The business was successful and expanded to a new building and location. Further expansion came when they established stores in Helena, Polson, and Whitefish.
Herb was the father of two sons, Keith and Neil, and one daughter, Cindy. He was very proud of the accomplishment of his children. Both Keith and Neil were involved in the Valley Glass businesses and Cindy is a high school teacher in Kalispell.
Being an active member of the Kalispell community was important to Herb. He was involved in Boy Scouts and Little League Baseball in Evergreen. In later years, he was president of Kalispell Ski Club where he helped direct ski races on Whitefish Mountain. Herb's business expertise led him to serve on the board of directors for the Buffalo Hill Golf Club Association and Alpenglow Condominiums.
He was an avid supporter of the University of Montana Grizzlies and was a season pass holder for 50 years. Tail-gate parties in Missoula with family and friends filled many fall weekends.
Family gatherings were spent floating and camping on the North Fork River along with time at the Thompson River cabins fishing and hunting. Being a grandfather was a delight and he loved to share his time and wisdom with each grandchild whether it was attending one of their sporting events or taking them on a special summer vacation.
Herb is survived by his wife of 62 years, Bette; and his daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Nick Jones; grandchildren, Beau, Taylor, Emily and Austin. Herb's first great-grandson, Thompson Keith, was born in October.
Preceding Herb in death were his two sons, Keith and Neil; his parents; and his sister, Claudia.
At his request and due to COVID, no services are scheduled. There will be a private family burial on Nov. 25 at the Conrad Cemetery when Herb will be interred beside his sons.
Contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice.
