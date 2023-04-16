Helen Loretta Dowdall, 94

January 18, 1929 – April 12, 2023

ANACONDA - Helen Dowdall, 94, a life-long resident of Anaconda, passed away on April 12, 2023. Helen was the first of three daughters born to James and Beatrice Gallagher. After graduating from Anaconda High School, she attended St. Mary's College in Kansas. Helen married Dick Herbolich and they were the owners of Herbolich Grocery and the Dairy Delight. Their four children, Jim, Ann, Dick and Mike, joined them to help run the stores. Helen and Dick were married for 26 years until his untimely death. She later married Joe Dowdall. Helen worked as an eligibility technician in the Public Health and Human Services Department for the State of Montana.

Helen was a member of the American Contract Bridge League for over 60 years and rose to the rank of Ruby Life Master. She enjoyed fishing, reading, traveling and being with family.

She was preceded in death by Dick Herbolich; second husband, Joe Dowdall; son, Jim Herbolich; sisters: Rose Ann Murray, and Gidlea Gallaghe; and daughter-in-law, Judy Herbolich.

She is survived by children: Ann (Richard) Munoz, Dick Herbolich, and Michael (Lois) Herbolich; grandchildren: Mark (Michelle) Munoz, Leigh (Tom) Heher, Daniel (Nancy) Munoz, Kelly (John) Schwabe, Brian (Tracy) Herbolich, Emilee, Herbolich; great-grandchildren: Avery , Madelynn, Austin, Jack, Finley and Annie.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 19 at 10:30 AM at St. Peter's Church. A one-hour visitation will precede the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Peter's Church Restoration Fund or the Anaconda Hearst Free Library.

Please visit www.axelsonfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Helen.