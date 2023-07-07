Helen Angie Silk
BUTTE - Helen Angie Silk, our beautiful Mom, Grandma, and Great-Grandma passed away peacefully on July 5, 2023.
Helen was born on December 2, 1935, in Butte, MT, to loving parents Verne and Josie Bennett. She grew up in Butte and graduated from Butte Girls' Central. In her youth she was a member of the Butte Figure Skating Club. She was an excellent student and was offered a position with the County Superintendent of Schools right out of high school. She met the love of her life, William James Silk, on a blind date. They were married on June 22, 1957, and embarked on a 53 year journey of love, faith, family and happiness until Bill's passing on December 10, 2010. Helen loved spending time with her family and friends camping and snowmobiling. She especially loved spending 3 weeks at Seeley Lake each summer. She was very creative and always kept herself busy usually by doing something for someone else. She was quite the poet and could whip up a poem in any setting. She was also a great cook -- filleted fish, pasties and povitica were her specialties and her recipes are treasured and remain a part of nearly every family gathering. Helen was an excellent seamstress with a knack for making barbie doll clothes and furniture that reportedly "saved Christmas" one year. She volunteered at the Lady of the Rockies. She traveled with her son, Dave, early in his speedskating career to St. Paul and Milwaukee. Helen and Bill went to the 1984 Olympics in Sarajevo and the whole family went to the 1988 Olympics in Calgary. She and Bill spent countless hours helping out at the High Altitude Sports Center. Helen could frequently be found helping out in the concessions at the Sports Center.
Helen's strong Catholic faith sustained her throughout her life and inspired those blessed to know her. It comforts us to know through the faith that our parents nurtured in us that our mother Helen and father Bill are reunited as they were always meant to be. Helen and Bill had five children: Dan (Dawn), Diane, Debra, Dave (Lori), and Darlene (Steve). Helen is also survived by grandchildren, Heather Wilson (Jacob), Chad Silk (Kimi), Ryan Carmody, Robby Carmody, Jordan Keltz (Kayla), Taylor Keltz, Skylar Silk (Mikaela), Will Silk, Autumn Silk, Rory Kearns, Daniel King, Marc McGillen, Molly McGillen; and great-grandchildren, Harley Wilson (Heather and Jacob), Leo, Vivian and Lilian Silk (Chad and Kimi), Jackson, Olivia, Nolan (Jordan and Kayla), Bennett (Taylor). Helen is also survived by her sisters Shirley Lemm (Howard, deceased), Terri Lackey (Alan); and brother Ted Bennett (Diane), numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Verne and Josie Bennett, parents-in-law William and Agnes Silk, son-in-law Brad Keltz, and brother-in-law, Howard Lemm. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 12th, at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Butte with Father Beretta presiding. The family will be at the church at 10 a.m. for visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the U.S. High Altitude Speedskating Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 3208, Butte, MT. 59701.
Cremation has taken place under the direction of Wayrynen-Richards funeral Home of Butte.