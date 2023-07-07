Helen was born on December 2, 1935, in Butte, MT, to loving parents Verne and Josie Bennett. She grew up in Butte and graduated from Butte Girls' Central. In her youth she was a member of the Butte Figure Skating Club. She was an excellent student and was offered a position with the County Superintendent of Schools right out of high school. She met the love of her life, William James Silk, on a blind date. They were married on June 22, 1957, and embarked on a 53 year journey of love, faith, family and happiness until Bill's passing on December 10, 2010. Helen loved spending time with her family and friends camping and snowmobiling. She especially loved spending 3 weeks at Seeley Lake each summer. She was very creative and always kept herself busy usually by doing something for someone else. She was quite the poet and could whip up a poem in any setting. She was also a great cook -- filleted fish, pasties and povitica were her specialties and her recipes are treasured and remain a part of nearly every family gathering. Helen was an excellent seamstress with a knack for making barbie doll clothes and furniture that reportedly "saved Christmas" one year. She volunteered at the Lady of the Rockies. She traveled with her son, Dave, early in his speedskating career to St. Paul and Milwaukee. Helen and Bill went to the 1984 Olympics in Sarajevo and the whole family went to the 1988 Olympics in Calgary. She and Bill spent countless hours helping out at the High Altitude Sports Center. Helen could frequently be found helping out in the concessions at the Sports Center.