Heidi Lynn Doering-Furst

August 30, 1966 - July 13, 2023

BUTTE - Heidi Lynn Doering-Furst, 56 of Butte, Montana passed away July 13, 2023, peacefully at home with her beloved husband Dan by her side.

Heidi was born on August 30, 1966 in Ellensburg, Washington, to Mary Lou and Kennie Doering. Heidi and her two siblings, Connie and Ron were raised in Kittitas, Washington where she attended elementary and middle school. Her family then moved to Salmon, Idaho where she graduated high school.

Heidi later moved to Dillon, Montana where she spent her early years working in childcare and soon after, found a love for sewing and quilting. This became Heidi's passion in life. She eventually turned her passion for sewing into a career where she found her second love of traveling.

Heidi then moved to Butte where she met the love of her life Dan in 1996. They married on July 2, 1999 spending 27 wonderful years together. They spent most of their time doing the things they loved most; camping, four-wheeling, curling, concert-going, fishing, and spending time with their grandchildren.

Some of Heidi's greatest accomplishments include starting her own embroidery business, Furst Stitches. She also spent many years serving as President, Treasurer, and Chaplin of Butte's Philanthropic Education Organization AL Chapter.

Heidi was a beautiful, kind soul who cherished her family and always loved a good laugh.

Heidi is survived by her husband, Dan; step-daughter, Danelle; grandchildren: Parker and Theadora; step-father, Jerry; sister, Connie; brother, Ron (Shellie), and many nieces and nephews whom she loved so much.

A private service for the "Furst Lady" will be held at a later date.