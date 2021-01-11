Hazel Schafer, 94

Jan. 18, 1926-Dec. 29, 2020

Hazel Bernadette Schafer, 94, longtime resident of Opportunity, MT, passed away of natural causes on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Anaconda Community Hospital, in Anaconda, MT. She was a resident of Opportunity for 63 years and was just 20 days shy of her 95th birthday.

Hazel was born on Jan. 18, 1926, in New Rockford, North Dakota, to Peter and Anna (Jorstad) McAvoy and was of Irish and Norwegian descent. She attended one-room schoolhouses and a Catholic school in Tiffany and Sheldon Townships, Eddy County, New Rockford. She made her first communion while attending the Catholic school.

As a youngster, Hazel babysat for the neighbors and especially liked roller skating and ice skating. At the age of 13, she found a heart locket necklace that was embellished with a diamond. The necklace had a name engraved on the back. She knew the owner and returned the necklace. In return, the owner gave her enough money to purchase her first pair of roller skates.