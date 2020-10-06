Harriet Elizabeth Gerry, 76

Nov. 13, 1943-Oct. 3, 2020
Surrounded by her loving family, Harriet Gerry heard the music and left her earthly home to go dancing with the stars in the early morning of Saturday, October 3.
Harriet was born on November 13, 1943, to Harry and Margaret Rosecrans in Reno, Nevada. Afterwards, the family resided in Kalispell and then moved to Butte, while Harriet was still a young child. Harriet attended St. Ann’s Grade School and graduated from Butte High School. She fondly remembered the St. Ann’s nuns and credited them with her love of dancing, by teaching her to dance. Besides dancing, she loved baton twirling. Recently she entertained her great-grandson, Bentley, with her baton twirling in her 76th year.
Harriet and Stan Gerry were married on June 5, 1965. Together they had five children, Gregory, Elizabeth, Angela, Ann Marie and Damian. Unfortunately, Stan died April 7, 1987. Although she had few resources, Harriet raised her family as a single mom. After her children were all raised she purchased her final residence and paid it off in record time. She was very proud of this accomplishment.
Harriet was good with crafts. Every grandchild was welcomed with one of Harriet’s crocheted afghans. She also made the best pot scrubbers! During her recent stay in the hospital she gifted hospital personnel with her famous scrubbers. Harriet’s Doll Hospital had many patients over the years. She restored cherished dolls entrusted to her and sent them home good as new.
Harriet was a caregiver to many. Before she married and had children, she worked at St. James as a nurse’s aide for five years. Throughout her lifetime she was always willing to help others in need. She was a caregiver for many people in the Butte community and a supporter of those dealing with hardship. After quitting gambling, she presided over the Gamblers Anonymous Chapter in Butte for 15 years. Harriet was proud of overcoming her own gambling addiction. For the last 22 years of her life she did not gamble and supported many people who were committed to giving up gambling.
Harriet loved playing bingo at the Belmont, and it was a great sadness for her to give it up and not socialize with her Belmont friends due to COVID. She was always on the go in her little car beeping her horn at everyone she knew. If there was a garage sale or a bingo game, she was there. The family remembers her young grandson Joseph happily joining her to go for a ride whenever she asked. Later the family learned that Harriet was teaching Joseph to drive. Harriet was vindicated because Joseph became a skilled driver by the time he was 12.
Harriet was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Margaret Rosencrans and her husband Stan. She is survived by five children, ten grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. Her children include: Gregory (Nancy) Gerry of Butte; Elizabeth Melville (Darryl) of Mountain Home, Idaho; Angela Gerry of Butte; Ann Marie Gerry (Mike Perino) of Missoula; and Damian Gerry (Trina Doyle) of Butte. Her grandchildren include Amanda Gerry, Cassandra Martz (Kyle); Amber Shields (Derick); Stephen Kruckeberg, Erika Hernandez (Johnny); Hollie Martinez (Luis); Joseph Rivers; Justin Perino; Damon Gerry and Nathen Gerry. Other relatives include her sisters Mary Ellen Pitalo of Reno and Peggy Williams of Gillette; her special niece Kathleen Woodward of Whitefish; and cousin Jim Cashell of Bozeman. Special friends include Janet Powley, Susan Clemo, and Sharon St. Pierre.
The family wishes to express appreciation for the excellent and compassionate care Harriet received during her illness at St. James Community Hospital and from Compassus.
No public memorial services will be held due to COVID concerns. Harriet’s ashes will be interred with her husband Stan later this month in a private family gathering. Memorials in Harriet’s name may be made to the Chelsea Bailey Animal Shelter at 699 Centennial Avenue, Butte, Montana 59701.
