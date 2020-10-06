Harriet Elizabeth Gerry, 76

Harriet was a caregiver to many. Before she married and had children, she worked at St. James as a nurse’s aide for five years. Throughout her lifetime she was always willing to help others in need. She was a caregiver for many people in the Butte community and a supporter of those dealing with hardship. After quitting gambling, she presided over the Gamblers Anonymous Chapter in Butte for 15 years. Harriet was proud of overcoming her own gambling addiction. For the last 22 years of her life she did not gamble and supported many people who were committed to giving up gambling.

Harriet loved playing bingo at the Belmont, and it was a great sadness for her to give it up and not socialize with her Belmont friends due to COVID. She was always on the go in her little car beeping her horn at everyone she knew. If there was a garage sale or a bingo game, she was there. The family remembers her young grandson Joseph happily joining her to go for a ride whenever she asked. Later the family learned that Harriet was teaching Joseph to drive. Harriet was vindicated because Joseph became a skilled driver by the time he was 12.