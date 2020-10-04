 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harriet Elizabeth Gerry, 76
0 comments

Harriet Elizabeth Gerry, 76

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Harriet Elizabeth Gerry, 76, of Butte, Montana, passed away Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.  

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News