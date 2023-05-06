Harriet "Afton" Fell

October 20, 1937 - April 26, 2023

Harriet "Afton" Fell, born October 20, 1937 died in her sleep April 26, 2023. She was born to Harry Amos Shaw, Jr. and Jessie Cooper Shaw, the eldest of three girls. She was dad's right hand, harnessing the horses with Dixie's help, farming, ranching and involved in 4-H. She was a passionate horse woman. She was educated in Cardwell Elementary and Whitehall High, Montana. She met Eldon Fell at a reception at Pipestone Hot Springs and they were married December 31, 1955.

Ranching in Harrison, MT for 12 years and sell the ranch and move back to Cardwell. She started her bus driving career of 30 plus years. In 1972, they bought the store at Cardwell. After Eldon became ill, they closed the store, and she started custodian work at Whitehall Schools. After retiring from the school, she still drove the bus and started her new passion with animal rescue as a founding member of 4-paws. She took on every project with passion. Quilting, Knitting, Sewing, Crocheting, gardening, and cooking.

She joins her husband, Eldon; parents; brothers-in-law: Dick Rennie, Sonny Huckaba, Doug Fell and granddaughter-in-law, Jennifer Levengood.

She is survived by her children: Harriet Held (Frank) of Drummond, Wanda Levengood (Bill) of Whitehall, Chris Fell of Butte; grandchildren: John Levengood, Laura Levengood, DVM, (Richard), Frankie Gregory (Jeremy), Rachel Hayes (Ronnie), Serena Koepplin (Ron); 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Also survived by her sisters: Dixie Rennie and Susie Huckaba; in-laws: Anny Osmen (Gale), June Judy (Jeffrey)Carrol Tang (Long), Barbara Hotton (Dennis), Pat Hendrian (Jerry), and Richard Fell.

Services at LDS Church in Whitehall, June 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Burial at South Boulder Cemetery to follow services. Reception will follow at LDS Church in Whitehall.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Jefferson Valley Museum.