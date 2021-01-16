Harold "Pete" Godtland, 95

Pete was drafted into the Army in 1944 at the age of 18, fresh out of high school. He was sent to Okinawa and fought in often harrowing combat until World War II ended. Afterwards, he was recruited to play in the Army band, but since there wasn't a need for trumpets he was asked if he could play baritone, to which he quickly agreed, even though he hadn't studied it before. The rest of his service time was with the band, touring in Korea, playing for troop parades and officers dances, and working as the music librarian for the band.

When Pete returned from the war he decided to go to college on the G.I. Bill. Since he wouldn't be home until after classes started, his sister, Anna, signed him up. Because Pete was so artistic, his sister decided to sign him up for architecture. It was a field that he loved and he used his artistic talents in so many ways. During college at Montana State, he continued to play music, often playing in dance bands.