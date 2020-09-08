 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gregory Alan Pankey, 77
0 comments

Gregory Alan Pankey, 77

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gregory Alan Pankey, 77, passed away August 17, 2020, in Bakersfield, California. Greg fought a long valiant battle with heart disease. He was a Marine’s Marine and served his country for 45 years.

Memorials and spreading of ashes will be in the spring. A full obituary will follow when completed.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News