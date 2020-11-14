Goldie Berg, 85

Ease your grief, she is not gone, for in your heart she lingers on. Her smile, her laugh, her special way, will comfort you from day to day. You'll feel her presence in the breeze, that dances gently though the trees, And it's her face that you shall see, when you're in need of company. At any time you can recall, the love you shared…you saved it all. And in time, more than anything, you'll find peace in remembering.