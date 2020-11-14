Goldie Berg, 85

March 31, 1935-Nov. 4, 2020
During the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, Goldie Berg completed her journey on earth. She passed away at the Continental Care nursing home where she was residing. She was 85 years old. Goldie suffered from Alzheimer's for a number of years. Her mind, heart and soul are now free.
Goldie was born to William Dotson and Della (Chambers) Dotson in Richwood, West Virginia, on March 31, 1935. She came to Butte in the early 1960's with her husband. They later divorced. Goldie worked hard and raised five children on her own. Through her years, she had a handful of close friends who have all gone before her and who she is now reunited along with her mom and dad.
Goldie is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Deana (Don) McClung; and her nieces, Pam and Patricia and their families; sons, William (Shirley) Dotson, Patrick Mealey, David (Becky) Mealey, and Gene (Laura) Mealey; her daughter, Shawn (Pete) Enrooth; grandchildren, Matthew (Brittany) Enrooth, Brandon (Erika) Enrooth, James Mealey, Emily Mealey, Jessica Mealey, Dreama Mealey, Mariah Mealey, Misti McCoy, Sheri Johnson, David Beard, Sherry (Scot) Lane, and Catherine Paliani; 14 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
A private family viewing has been held. Goldie's ashes will be interred with her mom and dad in West Virginia.
Ease your grief, she is not gone, for in your heart she lingers on. Her smile, her laugh, her special way, will comfort you from day to day. You'll feel her presence in the breeze, that dances gently though the trees, And it's her face that you shall see, when you're in need of company. At any time you can recall, the love you shared…you saved it all. And in time, more than anything, you'll find peace in remembering.
One last time we whisper in your ear “We love you mama, and we know you love us too."
Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Goldie. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Goldie and her Family.
