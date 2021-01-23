Gladys Rauh, 75

July 16 1945-Dec. 23, 2020

Glady was born in 1945 to Bob and Gladys (Lucille) Wilson. She was the sixth of seven children. As a child she loved to camp and fish with her dad and brothers. The Big Hole River was one of their favorites. She graduated from Butte High School in 1964. After graduating she attended Butte Beauty Academy. At a Halloween dance at the Rumpus Room she met her husband Ken Rauh. The two dated a short time and were married in February of 1965. They had two children. JoAnn (Jodi) and Ken, Jr. (Kenny). Both were avid bowlers at the Winter Garden Lanes and Star Lanes. They traveled to tournaments across the state. They were part of the CB craze of the 70's. This led them to many CB Jamborees across the country and into Canada. During these hobbies they met countless numbers of life-long friends. Glady spoke of many fond memories. Glady was a homemaker until her youngest, Kenny was in sixth grade. She then went to work as a waitress and line cook. She did this for 31 years. In 1994, Glady became a Home Health personal care attendant for the Easter Seals. Glady loved this job! She was very charming and a good talker so it was easy for her clients to love her as well. After retirement in 2004, Ken and Glady traveled in their motor home. She said, "Our best trip was to the Black Hills, Denver, Idaho Falls and back into Butte." Glady was a wonderful talker. Her nickname was Gabby Glady. She also loved to read and crochet but most of all she loved to go on lunch dates with her friends, which always led to gambling on the machines. She had six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who called her "GG." Glady is survived by her children, Jodi (Mike) McEwen of Kent, WA, and Kenny (Tammy) Rauh of Las Vegas, NV. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Michael, Jr., Bryson (Jana), Justin, Brady, Taylor and Briawna. Her great-grandchildren, Ember, Amiah, Alexandria, Conrad and Audrey. She will be greatly missed by her brother, Bill Wilson; sister, Dorie Rader; sister in law, MaryLu Wilson; brother in law, Larry (Maryanne) Rauh; sister in law, Dorothy Hill. And we can't forget to mention Cookie, her dog. After a battle with pneumonia in 2019, she moved to Kent, WA to live with her daughter Jodi. Here she was a great source of laughter, entertainment and joy.