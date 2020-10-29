Gerd Michaelis, 80

Gerd Michaelis, a long-time Montanan, died peacefully shortly after his 80th birthday. He had moved to New Mexico in search of the sun.

Gerd was born in Germany but immigrated to the US in 1968, in pursuit of his dream of the west. Gerd loved all things about the American West and crafted his dream home with his own hands, where he lived with his horses and dogs, frequently camping out in the open.

Gerd was a student of many interests including flying (he was a licensed pilot) and sailing (he sailed his own boat through the Panama Canal). He is survived by his sister, Ellen Rosak and her husband, Charles; and his nieces, Tatiana Birkelund and Atena Rosak; and two grandnieces.