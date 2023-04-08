September 16, 1961 – April 3, 2023

On September 16, 1961, the whistle sounded, and the clock started ticking. Gerard "Jerry" Hogan was born in Butte, America to Jack and Winifred (Gibson) Hogan. He spent two short months with his father before his father's untimely death. When Winnie remarried, Jerry loved Rody Holman who he considered dad to him and his six siblings, nonetheless. When Rody passed away, Jerry was 17 years young and from that day forward he became the father figure his family and little brothers needed. He looked out for them no matter what, "blood was thicker than water."

Born and raised on the Richest Hill on Earth, Jerry was a Butte boy with Irish eyes, a contagious laugh, and a tender heart of gold. Jerry defined Butte Tough. He attended the IC, St. John's, Emerson Annex/Emerson, and East Junior High. He was the first member of his family to attend Butte High School and graduated with the class of 1979. He wrestled for the Bulldogs and played for the 1977 state champion football team. Jerry belonged to the Butte High School Silver B's.

His desire to become a teacher began at Western Montana College where he received his B.S. in Elementary Education. Jerry often told people he minored in piano – on the third time trying, he finally passed that class. He later received his Masters in Curriculum Development from Grand Canyon University. Mr. Hogan was destined to be a teacher – his true calling. His career took him through the Butte School District, Stanford School District, and Anaconda School District. Public education was very important to him – he felt it was a great equalizer for all kids. He believed every kid mattered and deserved the same opportunity. He was a believer in you and made a believer out of you. Students often said Mr. Hogan was the best teacher they ever had, or even the best teacher they never had. He was notorious for giving out homework if his Minnesota Vikings lost. He was an advocate for his cause and was a loud voice in the Anaconda Teachers' Union for 28 years. Every place he taught was special to him and led him exactly where he was meant to be. Jerry loved his hometown, but his adopted town of Anaconda was also near and dear to his heart. In Stanford, he met the love of his life and best friend – his caring wife, Patty (Fulbright) Hogan. Jerry and Patty married on July 27, 1991, at St. Lawrence Church. They were a true team from start to finish.

Jerry exemplified what it meant to be a family man. He was proud of his family, and they meant the world to him. His grandchildren made him beam from ear to ear. His quick wit and sense of humor emerged during a game of cribbage, sporting event, or dinner around the table. He loved spending time at the mountain home and simply being together. Jerry loved his dogs, and they were just as loyal as him.

Jerry worked hard so that his family would never go without. If something was worth doing, to him it was worth doing right. His work ethic was outstanding. At a young age he started and put his heart and soul into every job he held, which included Treasure State Window Cleaning, MT Standard, Mountain View Cemetery, Holy Cross Cemetery, Dillon Tribune, McDuff's Restaurant, Thrift Inn Motel, firework stands, and especially the McQueen Athletic Club.

Jerry served the "McQueen Faithful" and took pride in making the establishment special throughout his 28 years tending bar and 23 years managing, where he continued serving drinks even through his sickness. He was a bartender to some, and a therapist to many. He genuinely listened to people and helped them through the good, bad, and ugly until "Last Call" was called to him.

Jerry's passion for coaching began at 17 years old when he coached his little brothers. Throughout Butte, Stanford, and Anaconda, Jerry coached countless seasons of wrestling, football, and track, but his one true love was basketball. He was a member of the Montana Coaches Association for 35 years. Jerry had fire in his soul and a drive for success. Every athlete knew his "bark was worse than his bite." He dialed in on the game fundamentals and important life lessons too. He enjoyed the opportunity to coach his own kids, and one of his greatest joys was coaching alongside his daughter, Andie. Jerry showed up for his athletes, even at times going straight from a treatment to the game. Spending hours in the gym got his mind off his sickness and helped get him through the hardest days of his life.

Through the hardships, Jerry still considered himself lucky – an eternal optimist. Throughout his battle, he often said it was better that he was stricken than someone else. He made friends everywhere he went. He gave everyone a chance, but he had a backbone. You always knew where you stood with him. He mastered the art of story telling and remembered the details that nobody else could. He had a zest for life and lived it to the fullest. Jerry Hogan was a fighter. He never backed down from anything and put up the fight of his life against cancer. He fought tooth and nail just like he did for the union, fellow teachers, students, and athletes.

Jerry's strength and sheer willpower made overtime possible. As time was running out for Team Hogan, the full court press that was used over the last couple of years stopped working, and Coach Hogan had no more timeouts left. On April 3, 2023, the final buzzer rang, and Jerry passed away. He is at peace after a courageous 4-year battle. Jerry would like to thank his team – his family, friends, and medical providers, who helped him all the way to the end with their endless love, prayers, hope, and care.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Patty; daughters: Madeline Hogan (Robert Scruggs) and Andie Krumm (Kelley Krumm); son, Jerad Grove (Cindy Grove); grandchildren: Dylan Hogan, Elizabeth, Elijah, Emerie, and Eastyn Scruggs, Mason and Emma Grove, and Callum Krumm; sister, Sheila Hogan (Jim Edwards); brothers: Larry Hogan, Rody Holman (Janet Turner), Jim Holman (Lily Holman); and relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Jerry is preceded in death by his fathers: Jack Hogan and Rody Holman; mother, Winnie Holman; grandparents: Madeline and Johnny Garbarino and Harry Gibson, and Mae and Bud Hogan; brother, Harry Campana; sister, Margie Hogan; and relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Visitation will be held on April 11, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with Mass service to follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. Ann's Church. A reception will be held immediately following at the McQueen Athletic Club. For those interested, it was Jerry's wish that memorials be made to one of the following charities: Our Lady of the Rockies, Butte Food Bank, Butte Backpacks for Kids, or Anaconda's Little Red Schoolhouse.

Cheers Jerry (aka Hoggaboom, Boomer, Hoggie, Hogges, Lumpy, Fudge, Ox, Shooter, Sparky, Mr. T., Mr. H., Coach, Hogan, Jer-Bear), here's a go!