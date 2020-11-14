Geraldine Mattuecci, 88

Aug. 1, 1932-Nov. 6, 2020

This wonderful, sweet woman was born Aug. 1, 1932, to Florence and Thomas Demmons. Geri was the last of five children, who lived and attended grade school at the one room schoolhouse at Divide. She moved to Butte for high school, living with her sister, Edith. She graduated in 1950. It was at Butte High where she met her sweetheart, Jim Matteucci. They were married at St. Helena Church in Meaderville on July 19, 1953, and were married 65 years. Geri's life was a full one, raising her three children and working a variety of part time jobs, including bookkeeping at Consolidated Freight, Ossellos and Security Bank. Her longest and most enjoyed job was waitressing and cooking at the Bonanza Freeze with many good friends.