January 17, 1930 – March 27, 2023

BUTTE — Heaven gained a special angel March 27, 2023, when Geraldine Green peacefully slipped away surrounded by family and her dear Bill. Gerry was a beautiful force of nature who is simply unforgettable.

For 93 years, our mom demonstrated boundless love for her family and friends, great strength, a sharp wit, deep compassion, and a commitment to making life better for others.

Mom was a blessing to many. She had a servant's heart and lent her time and talents to many organizations and projects in Butte.

She was also a skilled and savvy businesswoman. Gerry's varied career spanned seven decades. Perhaps most important to her was the key role she played in building the Highlands Hospice program. Mom was pleased and grateful that the compassion and comfort provided to patients and their loved ones in which she had taken great pride as the Director many years ago still shone through in the loving staff members that cared for her in her last months.

As she reunites with family and friends who passed before her, Mom's loving spirit and keen sense of humor will live on in all of us lucky enough to be her family: brother, DJ Green (Rose); children: Dick Holmes (Cathy), Laurie Mohney (Ray), Dale Holmes, and Caroline Gardipee (Tom); her dearly adored grandchildren: eight grands; nine great-grands, and four great-great-grands; as well as many special nieces and nephews and their families.

Mom's love and mischievous spirit will especially shine through her beloved friend and true guardian angel, Bill Breshears, who blessed our entire family with his tender love for and care of Mom in her last years.

We are grateful to the Copper Ridge staff, April, and so many others who were very special to mom; to the Highlands Hospice Staff who eased both Mom's and our pain in the last months; and to Mom for sharing her dearly loved friends, Jude and Michelle, with our family.

As Mom wanted, a family celebration of life will take place this summer.

If you would like to do something to honor Gerry, we know she would appreciate gifts to Highland's Hospice, Chelsey Bailey Animal Shelter, or any gesture of kindness to others you might choose.

Slan go foill, Mom.

We love you to the moon and back.