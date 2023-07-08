Geraldine Ann (Sullivan) Davis

BUTTE - Geraldine Ann (Sullivan) Davis, age 85, passed away at St. James Healthcare surrounded by her family.

Geri was born to John and Alice (Sample) Sullivan on June 20, 1938 in Butte, MT. She married the love of her life, James (Jim) Davis at St. Mary's Catholic Church on October 20, 1956. This coming October, they would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.

Geri attended St. Mary's Grade School and graduated from Girl's Central High School in 1956.

She was a stay-at-home wife and mother until her children were raised. After that, she enjoyed catering special event receptions with her close friends for many years. She looked forward to the many gatherings with her "Hookers" crocheting friends. Some of Mom's interests included ceramics, weekly prayer group, morning walks with the neighborhood ladies, and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in their sports and activities.

Mom and Dad enjoyed travelling. Some of their memorable destinations included the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Washington D.C., Hawaii, San Diego, Seattle to watch the Mariners play, and Arizona to watch spring training. Any opportunity to see Neil Diamond in concert, they were there.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Alice; brother, Mike Sullivan; Jim's parents, Frank and Miriam Davis; and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Al and Lou Davis, Ron and Darlene Davis, Bob and Willene Collier, Frank Coles, and Foster Sister Jean Claire and Jim Sheehan.Mom is survived by her husband, Jim; sons, Jim Davis and Tom (Sonya) Davis; daughters Jackie (Ron) Crowley, and Machele (Jim) Hendrickson; sister, Ione Coles; sister-in-law, Cathy Sullivan; grandchildren, Shannon (Tim) Foley, Taryn (Jake) Yelenich, Amber (Josh) Perusirh, Jarad (Logan) Davis, Mikeila Davis, Jimmy Joyce, and Sam Joyce; great-grandchildren, Davis Foley, Jordyn, Teagan, and Shea Yelenich, and Lynn, Lydia, and J.J. Perusich; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to Dr. Siddoway and Mikelyn, Dr. Spooner, and the entire St. James ICU care team for all the years of care that she received.

Visitation will begin at 10 A.M. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 A.M., Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 329 W Mercury St., Butte, MT 59701. Reception will immediately follow at the Finlen Hotel Ballroom, 100 E Broadway St., Butte, MT 59701.

Donations can be made to Action INC online or at 25 W. Silver Street, Butte, MT, or the charity of one's choice.

Please visit axelsonfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or share a memory of Geri.