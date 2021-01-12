Gerald Rahn, 73

June 15, 1947-Dec. 29, 2020

Dr. Gerald “Jerry” Rahn, age 73, of Butte, MT, was surrounded by his wife and three children as he left his COVID body with Rod Stewart's “Do Ya' Think I'm Sexy‘?" playing on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Billings, MT. He was born on June 15, 1947, in Harvey, Illinois. Jerry was the first one in the car when it was time for his family to move to Butte, MT, when he was four. He graduated from Butte High school in 1965 after serving as the team manager of the football and basketball teams.

Jerry attended Montana State University and graduated in 1969. During his undergraduate years at MSU, he was a student athletic trainer. After attending graduate school, also at MSU, Jerry was drafted into the Army. He served his tour of duty in medical research while based in Kentucky. After his military service, he attended the University of Kentucky College of Medicine before completing his internship and residency in orthopedics in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In 1982, he set up his practice in orthopedic surgery in Bloomington, Indiana. He retired in 2008 and moved back to Montana in 2019 to be closer to his family and to Yellowstone National Park, which he visited as often as possible throughout his life.