Gerald Rahn, 73

June 15, 1947-Dec. 29, 2020
Dr. Gerald “Jerry” Rahn, age 73, of Butte, MT, was surrounded by his wife and three children as he left his COVID body with Rod Stewart's “Do Ya' Think I'm Sexy‘?" playing on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Billings, MT. He was born on June 15, 1947, in Harvey, Illinois. Jerry was the first one in the car when it was time for his family to move to Butte, MT, when he was four. He graduated from Butte High school in 1965 after serving as the team manager of the football and basketball teams.
Jerry attended Montana State University and graduated in 1969. During his undergraduate years at MSU, he was a student athletic trainer. After attending graduate school, also at MSU, Jerry was drafted into the Army. He served his tour of duty in medical research while based in Kentucky. After his military service, he attended the University of Kentucky College of Medicine before completing his internship and residency in orthopedics in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In 1982, he set up his practice in orthopedic surgery in Bloomington, Indiana. He retired in 2008 and moved back to Montana in 2019 to be closer to his family and to Yellowstone National Park, which he visited as often as possible throughout his life.
Jerry enjoyed reading, skiing, and traveling around the United States. He was a fan of the Chicago Bears, White Sox and Cubs, Indiana University (IU) teams, especially men's soccer, and was a loyal Montana State Bobcat. During his time in Bloomington, he served as a back-up team doctor at IU when needed, supported the local high school teams, taught anatomy at the local community college and in retirement served as a substitute teacher.
Jerry was young at heart and loved music with a CD collection to prove it. He attended countless live concerts and always had music going in the operating room and car. Jerry also enjoyed dressing up for Halloween at his medical practice or with his granddaughters. He was quite the photographer, too, and loved art.
Jerry was pre-deceased by his second wife, Jennifer; and by his father, Richard (Dick) Rahn. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Rahn, recently of Traverse City, Michigan; daughter, Nancye Rahn; his mother, Beverly Rahn; his sister, Jackie (Casey) Reilly; a niece and two nephews, all of Butte; daughter, Katie Rahn of Park City, Utah; and son, Chris (Amber) Rahn; and granddaughters, Trinity and Annie of Cheyenne, Wyoming; stepchildren, Ashleigh (Cayla) Curtis and Tayler Curtis. With Nancye's recent move to Butte from Tennessee, his family was within a 700-mile radius of each other … the closest they had been in many years. That gave him great joy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Yellowstone National Park, Butte-Silver Bow Archives, Rahn House through Butte-Silver Bow Thrift Store, or Butte Unity Center. A celebration of his life will take place this summer CDC and state guidelines permitting.
