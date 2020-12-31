Gerald Ledingham, 75

July 28, 1945-Dec. 6, 2020
Gerald Norbert Ledingham passed away Dec. 6, 2020, after an illness. Jerry was born July 28, 1945, in Alamagordo, New Mexico. He was raised in Butte, Montana, attended local schools and graduated 1963 from Butte High.
He joined the Air Force in 1965 to 1969. His last station was Tucson. He chose to make Tucson his home at that time. He married Marilyn Trevena in Butte in 1966. They later divorced in 1973. He worked at Burr Brown, Hughes Aircraft and later at Met Life.
Jerry leaves behind his sisters, Georgia Dunfee of Tucson, Arizona, and Sonya Bowles in Bozeman, MT. Jerry has several nieces and nephews, who include Danna and Jay Dunfee, Embe, David and Shane Bowles. He also leaves behind a nephew, Kris Ledingham, Las Vegas, Nevada. Kris is the son of a stepbrother, Robert Ledingham, who preceded Jerry in death. Jerry's parents George and Rose Ledingham preceded him in death, along with his niece, Christina K. Dunfee.
Memorial and funeral plans are set for Jan. 19 at Veterans memorial cemetery in Tucson, Arizona.
