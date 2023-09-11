Georgia Ruth Spence

Jan. 12, 1946 - Sept. 6, 2023

ALNERTON - Georgia Ruth (Webster) Spence, 77, of Alberton, MT, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, surrounded by her two sons.

She spent her 77 years spreading joy and love to all around her. Most of her time was spent taking care of her family and many pets. She always had a soft spot for animals that needed a loving home.

Georgia was born on January 12, 1946, in Deer Lodge, Montana to George Webster and Mildred Townsley. She grew up in Deer Lodge and eventually married the love of her life, Guy Spence on October 26, 1968, in her hometown. Georgia loved to travel with her late husband, garden, and spend time outdoors with her family.

Georgia was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Guy Spence; her sisters: Carol and Dianne Webster; and her grandson, Tyler Spence. She is survived by her two sons: Charles "Chuck" (wife Brigid), and Patrick (wife Annette); and her grandchildren: Desiree, Kaeli, Mackenzie, and Michael.

A private service will be held in the summer of 2024, where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Guy Spence in Athol, ID, surrounded by her loving family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.