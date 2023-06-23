George A. Mattson

June 1, 1928 - May 29, 2023

SHOREWOOD, MN - George A. Mattson, age 94, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Memorial Day, 2023.

Survived by his wife of 71 years, Patricia; children: David (Terri) Mattson, Suzan (Nyle) Morris, Sandra Ryan, and Becky (Mark) Forsberg; grandchildren: Meghan (Jeff) Mistrick, Christopher Mattson, Leighann Mattson, Jessica Morris, Kali (Austin) Kingsolver, Danielle (Kevin) Riechers, Kelly (Matt) Allman, Tom (Lindsey) Ryan, Jack (Aly) Ryan, Tony Napoli, Cassie Napoli; eight great-grandchildren and three more on the way. He is also survived by his sister, Shirley (Dick) Heppler; two sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.

George was born in Hibbing, MN on June 1, 1928, and moved to Opportunity, MT at one month old. He earned his mining engineering degree from the Montana School of Mines in Butte, MT. In Butte, he met the love of his life, Patricia Shaffer, and they were married May 4, 1952. Within a year of marriage, he and Pat moved back to his birthplace, Hibbing, MN, where he raised his family, and excelled in his work as head mining engineer for M.A. Hanna Mining Company. He was integral in the design and layout of the Hull-Rust Mahoning Mine, the "Man-Made Grand Canyon of the North," among others worldwide as a consultant.

George was a hard-working, soft-spoken, gentle man, with a keen sense of humor that made his kids and grandkids laugh almost as much as getting "pinned" by him while wrestling. His lap was their cozy, safe haven. He was a fitness fanatic enjoying his speed bag, bicycling, basketball, curling, tennis and golf. George was renowned at thelocal fitness center for the intensity of his workouts. He frequently rode his bike on the rail trail from Hibbing to Chisholm. Having led by example, his grandkids have expressed how he taught them what it means to be a man. Family travel was important to George, visiting relatives around the country, and then later world-wide with Pat.

George is preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Viena Mattson, and his sister, Myrtle Waters.

His family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice, Visiting Angels, and Shorewood Landing for helping them navigate his last days in a way that dignified and honored his life.

A celebration of life will be planned soon. Donations can be made to the memorial of your choice.

Huber Funeral Home 952-474-9595 www.huberfunerals.com.