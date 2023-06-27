Gary Skuletich

November 30, 1950 - June 24, 2023

BUTTE - Our beloved brother, son and uncle Gary Skuletich passed away on June 24, 2023 at the Crest Nursing Home. Gary was a lifelong resident of Butte and a member of the Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church.

Gary was born in Butte on November 30, 1950, to Lewis and Sylvia Skuletich. He attended McKinley Grade School, East Junior High School and Butte High. He graduated from Butte High in 1969 and then attended both Montana Tech and Eastern Montana College where he had many friends. Gary was known for his sense of humor and quick wit and enjoyed all sports and played both Little League and Babe Ruth baseball.

Gary was severely injured in a motor vehicle crash on November 7, 1971, when he was just 20 years old. He remained in a coma for 17 days. As a result of the accident, he suffered a traumatic brain injury that affected him the rest of his life. Gary worked for Amtrack for a period of time, but due to the severity of his injury, he could no longer continue with his employment. Gary married Valerie Chiodini, but the marriage was later dissolved. For the majority of his life his parents were his main caregivers and they worked hard to ensure Gary had a better quality of life.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Jackie Skuletich McGregor; his cousin, Daniel Skuletich, his grandparents, and numerous aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his brother, Richie Skuletich; brother in-law, Pat McGregor; his niece, Lisa Manley (Scott); nephew, Shawn Ryan (Melanie), and niece, Lyndsey Herrod. He is also survived by cousins: John and Glenda Skuletich, George and Mary Anne Skuletich, Carol Skuletich, Mike Foley, Pat Foley, Kathy Foley, Ann and Jim Else, William Stanisich, and Voga Buhl.

Per his request, Gary will be placed to rest next to his parents and sister at a private graveside service for family members on Friday, June 30, 2023 at the Mountain View Cemetery.

A special thanks to all of Gary's caregivers throughout the years, especially the staff at the Crest Nursing Home for their compassion, patience and understanding in the care given to Gary.

Donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, or to a charity of the donor's choice.