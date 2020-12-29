Gary Peltomaa, 63

June 22, 1957-Dec. 24, 2020
Gary Lee Peltomaa passed away on Dec. 24, 2020, due to complications from a heart problem. He was born on June 22, 1957, on Butte's East Side. He was the seventh of eleven children. He attended local schools and worked many different places at varied tasks.
His current employment was with All In One Contracting. Gary's most important job was as a caregiver for his mother for many years. He gave her a more comfortable and secure life. For this, his brothers and sisters were most appreciative. He loved the outdoors — fishing, hunting, rock collecting, and photography. The one thing we will remember most was Gary's uncompromising faith in Jesus, never afraid to share or pray with somebody on the spur of the moment. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help. As Garman would say, “Jesus gives me loves.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Jane (Johansen) Peltomaa; brother, David; brother, Jackie; and two infant brothers. He is survived by brothers, Bob (Gayle Schumacher) and Larry (Tammi) Peltomaa; sisters, Elsie (Mark) Baszler, Sharla (Terry) Snider, Shona (Keith) Geier, and Terri Kingston (Troy Marshall). He will be greatly missed by his many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, one great-great-niece, many cousins and one aunt, Viola (Johansen) Koivisto.
Cremation has taken place and family services will take place at a later date.
