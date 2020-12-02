Gary Lee Montgomery, 64

Sept. 16, 1956-Nov. 28, 2020

Gary Lee Montgomery entered into Heaven on Nov. 28, 2020, while holding hands with his sister, Bonnie, and his brother, John. He was born on Sept. 16, 1956, to William James and Josephine Montgomery in Butte, Montana. He was raised in Walkerville and Butte and attended Butte High and Montana Tech.

Gary enjoyed working for the Montana Highway Department for 35 years. He loved spending time with his family and was an avid fisherman. Gary also enjoyed woodworking, hunting, camping, and traveling with his family and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, William James and Josephine Montgomery; brother, Billy; and his wife, Lyn.

Gary is survived by his sister, Bonnie (Joe); brothers, Bruce, Jim (Lucy), John (Angela); son, Justin (Alexis); step-children, Tracy, Carla (Troy), and John (Linda); as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 and safety guidelines, a private family service has been held.

Donations may be made to Toys for Tots or Make-A-Wish Foundation. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.