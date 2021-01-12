Sept. 16, 1933-Jan. 7, 2021

Garland W. Bridges, 87, passed away on Jan. 7, 2021, joining his wife of 37 years, Sally; and sons, Harry Bridges and Skip Ferguson. He is survived by children, Debbie Bridges, Sandy Bridges, Laura Sturdevant, Ed Bridges, Kim Ferguson, Kristina Navarro, James Ferguson, Kelli Wearn; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gar enjoyed golf, bowling, racing superstock and his loyal companion dogs throughout his life. He was an avid sports fanatic; one of the greatest Mariners and Seahawks fan we knew. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. We love you Dad, may you rest in peace.