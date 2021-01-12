 Skip to main content
Garland W. Bridges, 87
Garland W. Bridges, 87

Garland W. Bridges

Sept. 16, 1933-Jan. 7, 2021

Garland W. Bridges, 87, passed away on Jan. 7, 2021, joining his wife of 37 years, Sally; and sons, Harry Bridges and Skip Ferguson. He is survived by children, Debbie Bridges, Sandy Bridges, Laura Sturdevant, Ed Bridges, Kim Ferguson, Kristina Navarro, James Ferguson, Kelli Wearn; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gar enjoyed golf, bowling, racing superstock and his loyal companion dogs throughout his life. He was an avid sports fanatic; one of the greatest Mariners and Seahawks fan we knew. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. We love you Dad, may you rest in peace.

Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Garland. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Garland and his family.

