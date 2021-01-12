Sept. 16, 1933-Jan. 7, 2021
Garland W. Bridges, 87, passed away on Jan. 7, 2021, joining his wife of 37 years, Sally; and sons, Harry Bridges and Skip Ferguson. He is survived by children, Debbie Bridges, Sandy Bridges, Laura Sturdevant, Ed Bridges, Kim Ferguson, Kristina Navarro, James Ferguson, Kelli Wearn; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gar enjoyed golf, bowling, racing superstock and his loyal companion dogs throughout his life. He was an avid sports fanatic; one of the greatest Mariners and Seahawks fan we knew. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. We love you Dad, may you rest in peace.
Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Garland. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Garland and his family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.