Duggan Dolan death notice for Sept. 8, 2020
WALSH — Friends of Mr. Michael “Mike” Walsh may call Wednesday after 10 a.m. at Holy Spirit Church. Funeral services will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in the church. Please observe all public heath precautions.

