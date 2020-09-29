 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Whitesitt Funeral deeath notice for Sept. 30, 2020
0 comments

Whitesitt Funeral deeath notice for Sept. 30, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Whitesitt 

KALDOR — Margie Annie Kaldor, 88, passed away Monday, September 28, at the Bee Hive Homes, in Missoula. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Butte. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News