Whitesitt Funeral death notice for Sept. 30, 2020

Whitesitt

KALDOR — Margie Annie Kaldor, 88, passed away Monday, September 28, at the Bee Hive Homes, in Missoula. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Butte. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.