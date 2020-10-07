Wayrynen-Richards notices for Oct. 8, 2020

Wayrynen-Richards

GALL — Parish Rosary services for Mr. Stephen P. Gall will be recited Friday morning at 10 o’clock in St. Ann Catholic Church followed by funeral mass at 11 o’clock. All attendees are asked to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Entombment with Rite of Committal will be in Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum for immediate family members only.

ATTENTION: United Veterans Council. All officers and members are requested to attend services for Mr. Stephen Gall Friday morning in Holy Cross Cemetery.

FIVEY — Memorial services for Robert E. “Bob” Fivey III will be conducted Friday afternoon at 4 o’clock in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home with Father Thomas Haffey officiating. Please observe CDC guidelines with regard to COVID 19.

HELSTROM — Memorial services for Keith Arthur Helstrom will be conducted Saturday afternoon at 2:30 in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home. Please observe CDC guidelines with regard to COVID 19.