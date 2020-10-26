 Skip to main content
Wayrynen-Richards notices for Oct. 27, 2020
Wayrynen-Richards notices for Oct. 27, 2020

SHOLEY — Mr. Earl R. Sholey Jr. passed away Monday morning at his home in Butte. Visitation will be conducted Wednesday afternoon after 5 o’clock.  Funeral services will be conducted Friday at a time to be announced in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home. His obituary will be published when completed. 

WINSTON — Mr. John “Gary” Winston passed away Sunday evening in a local hospital.  Arrangements are pending and will be announced. 

BARTLETT — Private funeral services for Althea Bartlett will be conducted.  Memorials in her memory may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or the Butte Community Food Bank.   

