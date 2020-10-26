Wayrynen-Richards notices for Oct. 27, 2020

Wayrynen-Richards
SHOLEY — Mr. Earl R. Sholey Jr. passed away Monday morning at his home in Butte. Visitation will be conducted Wednesday afternoon after 5 o’clock. Funeral services will be conducted Friday at a time to be announced in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home. His obituary will be published when completed.
WINSTON — Mr. John “Gary” Winston passed away Sunday evening in a local hospital. Arrangements are pending and will be announced.
BARTLETT — Private funeral services for Althea Bartlett will be conducted. Memorials in her memory may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or the Butte Community Food Bank.
